Radcliffe Tsunami 300m divers watch

If you are looking for a new affordable diver watch you may be interested in the Radcliffe Tsunami. Available with a number of different face options the Radcliffe Tsunami divers watch features scratch resistant Sapphire Crystal with anti-reflective coating.

Powered by the premium Japanese Miyota 9015 movement the watch features a stainless steel case and ceramic bezel insert. Certified to a depth of 300 m the divers watch features an engraved rear backplate and features an automatic winding system that can also be manually wound if needed.

300m divers watch

“Inspired by the famous Architect Louis Sullivan axiom < Form follows function >. The hands were custom designed to fit the dial, but also to perform their duty to its best. Great legibility in all conditions, bold with wide lume filling surface, yet still fun and playful. The hour hand was designed as a bi-colour element. On the black and grey backround it gives a “floating” effect. On the yellow dial it stands out from the rest.”

If the Radcliffe Tsunami crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Radcliffe Tsunami divers watch project watch the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $392 or £290 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In keeping with the theme of Japan here, we selected a premium japanese movement to be the heart of our tsunami. One of the best movements Japan has to offer: The premium Miyota 9015 is thin, reliable, and comes with the high beat smooth seconds swipe. While most of movements beat at a rate of 21,600 per hour, The 9015, beats at a higher frequency of 28,800 beats per hour.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the divers watch, jump over to the official Radcliffe Tsunami crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

