ArgoMatic watch inspired by mythology, celestial navigation and constellations

Italian watch makers Gravithin have created a new range of watches inspired by the mythological story of Argo, constellations and celestial navigation. The unique timepiece features a 42 hour power reserve and an automatic Miyota 9015 movement enclosed in the 316L Stainless Steel sandblasted case with a watch face measuring 42 mm in diameter and a glass sapphire covering.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $270 or £200 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The ArgoMatic series references both the old constellation of Argo and the ancient sextants used for celestial navigation with its sleek, imaginative design. This one of a kind timepiece is as eye-catching as it is elegant. ArgoMatic features a double dial with engraving at different points and dot markers reminiscent of stars. A bright red hand reminds of the lens of old sextants, while the incision around the dial reminds of their graduated arc. Lines, numbers, and dots stand out against the dark dial, along with the light blue accents and subtle date window.”

Watch inspired by mythology

With the assumption that the ArgoMatic crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the ArgoMatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“The design pays a tribute to the Argo constellation and it is inspired by the ancient sextants used for celestial navigation. In mythology, Argus was a shipwright, and he and his crew on the Argo had the protection of the goddess Hera. Legend had it that even beyond this divine protection, there was a magical piece of timber from the sacred forest of Dodona in the ship’s prow. After the success of the journey, Argo was consecrated to Poseidon. It was then transported to the sky and transformed into the Argo Navis constellation.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the watch, jump over to the official ArgoMatic crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

