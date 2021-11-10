Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform unveiled

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its new Augmented Reality developer platform, the Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform.

The new Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform and a new head-worn Augmented Reality developer kit will be launching in the spring of 2022.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduces Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform, a headworn Augmented Reality (AR) developer kit to enable the creation of immersive experiences that seamlessly blur the lines between our physical and digital realities. With proven technology and an open, cross-device horizontal platform and ecosystem, Snapdragon Spaces delivers the tools to bring developers’ ideas to life and revolutionize the possibilities of headworn AR. Snapdragon Spaces is in early access with select developers and is expected to be generally available in the Spring of 2022.

Snapdragon Spaces enables developers to build 3D applications for AR glasses from scratch or simply add headworn AR features to existing Android smartphone applications to drive a unified, multi-screen experience between the smartphone screen in 2D and the real world in 3D. Developers will also receive a robust resource library that includes documentation, sample code, tutorials, knowledge bases, and tools to help accelerate their development. Snapdragon Spaces is in early access with innovative AR developers including Felix & Paul Studios, holo|one, Overlay, Scope AR, TRIPP, Tiny Rebel Games, NZXR, forwARdgame, Resolution Games, and Trigger Global.

You can find out more details about the new Snapdragon Spaces XR over at Qualcomm at the link below.

