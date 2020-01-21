Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 get official

Qualcomm has announced a new range of mobile processors, the Snapdragon 720G, the Snapdragon 662 and the Snapdragon 460.

These new mobile processor are designed to delivery fast 4G, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 and come with Qualcomm FastConnect.

“While we see a fast adoption of 5G across geographies globally, we do recognize the phenomenal boost that 4G has given towards enabling broadband connectivity for Indian consumers. 4G will continue to remain a focus area for Qualcomm Technologies for regions like India, where it will stay a key technology for connectivity,” said Rajen Vagadia, vice president and president, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. “Our goal is to enable our partners to continue creating solutions that offer seamless connectivity access and exceptional mobile experiences, that consumers can count on.”

“Today’s smartphone users want fast, seamless connectivity, advanced features and long-lasting battery life,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This expansion of our 4G lineup enables our partners to offer sophisticated solutions that meet global demand and enable a remarkable gaming experience across multiple tiers and price segments.”

