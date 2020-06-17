Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor announced

Qualcomm has announced its latest mobile processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G which is designed for budget devices.

The new Snapdragon 690 5G comes with Qualcomm’s X51 5G modem, the company has said it brings around 20 percent more processing power and 60 percent more graphics power than the previous models.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X51 5G Modem-RF System combines speed and strength with power efficiency for sustainable, superior connectivity. Support for global bands, SA and NSA, and global multi-SIM enable connections worldwide.

Vivid 4K HDR video recording is new to this series and have fun with up to 192 MP photo capture, both produce professional-quality photos and videos. And now, with 5G connectivity, 4K HDR streaming delivers vibrant, immersive entertainment.

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 mobile processor over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm, The Verge

