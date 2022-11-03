Qualcomm Q4 and Fiscal 2022 earnings announced

Qualcomm has announced its earnings for its fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2022 results. The company has revenues of $44.2 billion in the fiscal 2022 period and a net income of $13 billion.

The company reported revenue of $11.4 billion for Q4 with a net income of $2.9 billion for the quarter, this was lower than expected.

We are pleased to report another strong year, despite the macroeconomic challenges, as we continue to execute our strategy of transforming Qualcomm from a wireless communications company for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “While our financial outlook is being temporarily impacted by elevated channel inventory, our diversification strategy and long-term opportunities remain unchanged.”

The following statements are forward looking, and actual results may differ materially. The “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in this news release provides a description of certain risks that we face, and our most recent annual report on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provides a more complete description of our risks.

Given the uncertainty caused by the macroeconomic environment, we are updating our guidance for calendar year 2022 3G/4G/5G handset volumes from a year-over-year mid-single-digit percentage decline, to a low double-digit percentage decline.

