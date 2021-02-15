Qualcomm objects to NVIDIA’s ARM acquisition

It has been reported this week that chip maker Qualcomm has objected to the proposed NVIDIA acquisition of ARM for an estimated $40 billion. Qualcomm is concerned that NVIDIA will not let ARM license its processor designs to other companies. ARM currently allows more than 500 companies, including Qualcomm, to use its tech. The news has been reported by CNBC which states the FTC recently asked ARM, current owner SoftBank and NVIDIA to provide additional information and documentation, a process that could take months.

“As we proceed through the review process, we’re confident that both regulators and customers will see the benefits of our plan to continue ARM’s open licensing model and ensure a transparent, collaborative relationship with ARM’s licensees,” an NVIDIA spokesperson told CNBC. “Our vision for ARM will help all ARM licensees grow their businesses and expand into new markets.”

Source : Engadget : CNBC

