QuakeCon 2021 starts August 19th full schedule confirmed

This years QuakeCon 2021 event starts in under a week’s time on Thursday, August 19th 2021 providing three days of livestreams, giveaways, charities, and more. DOOM Eternal players can access a free in-game QuakeCon Slayer Skin, icon, and player badge across all platforms. Available August 19th to September 2nd. Log in to Quake Champions during QuakeCon and receive this year’s exclusive QuakeCon 2021 Gauntlet weapon skin, profile icon, and nameplate, available until August 23rd 2021.

Elder Scrolls Online players who have linked their Twitch accounts through account.elderscrollsonline.com and watch for 15 minutes or more during any of the ESO streams will receive a Twitch Drop containing one Ouroboros Crown Crate and one Flame Atronach Pack Wolf pet.

“Founded in 1996, QuakeCon has grown from a local gathering of Quake (and id Software) fans to one of the most distinguished festivals in gaming with North America’s largest BYOC (Bring-Your-Own-Computer) LAN party. Welcoming more than 10,000 gamers to Dallas, TX, the annual event offers a wide range of activities, including presentations, tournaments, panels, exhibits, and sneak peeks of Bethesda’s upcoming titles and announcements. QuakeCon has always been about great games and great friends, but it’s also about providing attendees with opportunities to donate, support, and help others through partnerships with numerous charitable organizations.”

QuakeCon 2021 streaming schedule :

Thursday, Aug 19

ANZ – Fallout 76 End-Game Guide: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET ANZ – Fallout 76 – Playing with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 12:30 a.m. ET

Friday, Aug 20

UK – Fallout 76 – UK Stream Team Build-a-Thon: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET UK – Let’s Talk Quake with Digital Foundry: 10:45 a.m. ET

10:45 a.m. ET Deathloop Meets its Makers: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET WeRateDog’s Matt Nelson and Pete Hines Rate Dogs & More: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Code Orange vs Quake Music Video Debut: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Alienware – Fundraising and Raising Heck with Anna Maree: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET The Elder Scrolls Online – Dungeon Speed Run Competition: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Exclusive Musical Performance by Trivium: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Skyrim – 10 th Anniversary Interactive Fun Run with Gus Johnson: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – Mates of Oblivion Dungeon Runs: 12:30 a.m. ET

12:30 a.m. ET ANZ – The Elder Scrolls Online – MissMollyMakes An Epic Banquet: 1:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug 21

UK – Doom Eternal – ‘Prayer vs Slayer’: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET UK – ESO - Through Flames of Ambition with the UK Stream Team: 10:45 a.m. ET

10:45 a.m. ET Doom Eternal Battlemode Community Bonanza!: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Fallout 76 – C.A.M.P. Love It or Nuke It: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Quake World Championship Grand Finals: 4:45 p.m. ET

4:45 p.m. ET The Elder Scrolls Online – Live Art Creation: 6:30 p.m. ET

