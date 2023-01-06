New Targus quad 4K charging docks from $373

During CES 2023 this week hardware and accessory manufacturer Targus has unveiled their latest docking stations capable of supporting connectivity to up to four 4K displays. Taking the form of the aptly named DOCK710 and DOCK720 priced at $373 and $443 respectively the DOCK710 USB-C Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Docking Station features 100W PowerDelivery and Fingerprint ID use DP Alt Mode and DisplayLink technology from Synaptics.

4K Charging Dock

The new Targus docks provide convenient charging with up to 100 W to simultaneously charging for computers, as well as a second USB-C port (27 W with DOCK720) and (7.5 W with DOCK710), and a fast-charging USB-A port (up to 12 W) to charge a phone or other smaller accessories wehen needed. Ports include ; USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (fast charging), and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, make it simple to connect the latest keyboards, exterior drives, and other peripherals to customize your workspace experience.

“Targus is at the cutting edge of docking station design for high-productivity workers on the move,” says Jeff Lukanc, Synaptics’ VP of Video Interface Marketing. “Their customers demand the best, so we’re delighted they have chosen to combine our DisplayLink and SentryPoint technologies to ensure both optimum 4K video performance and a convenient, seamless, and secure user experience.”

Source : Targus





