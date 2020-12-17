Qomu MCU + eFPGA dev kit with a USB form factor

A new MCU + eFPGA development kit will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website offering open source tools, designed to fit inside your USB port. The latest in the Tomu family of devices the Qomu is not just an MCU or just an FPGA, it’s a complete SoC. Qomu is differentiated by its vendor-supported open source tooling even the FPGA tools, says its creators.

The Qomu dev kit is the most capable tiny USB device, featuring QuickLogic’s EOS S3 multicore MCU + eFPGA SoC and its suite of 100% open source tools, including Zephyr, FreeRTOS, nMigen, SymbiFlow, and Renode.

“The QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC on Qomu integrates an Arm Cortex-M4F MCU and an embedded FPGA (eFPGA), which means you can seamlessly blend firmware with gateware. Whether you need an accelerated machine learning classifier or glue logic for a new peripheral, the EOS S3 SoC puts you in control of making fine-grained design tradeoffs. Qomu is the perfect EOS S3 dev kit to get started — slot it into any USB Type-A port and take your project development with you everywhere you go.”

“Target Qomu’s eFPGA with SymbiFlow 100% open source tools for synthesis, place and route, and bitstream generation. Many example applications and gateware are available to try out completely free. And you don’t need to be a Verilog expert to use the eFPGA; in addition to standard Verilog support with SymbiFlow, Qomu supports nMigen for a Python-to-FPGA design flow. Both Zephyr and FreeRTOS real-time embedded operating systems support Qomu, and full device simulation is available with Renode.”

Features of the Qomu include:

QuickLogic EOS S3 SoC Arm Cortex-M4F MCU that can run up to 80 MHz with 512 KB of system memory eFPGA with 2,400 effective logic cells and 64 Kbits of embedded RAM available with up to eight RAM/FIFO controllers Two dedicated multipliers can be used to offload math-intensive functions 16-channel DMA for efficient data movement within the SoC Configurable SPI (controller and peripheral) and I2C controller interfaces Ultra low Power consumption measured in µW

16 Mbit flash

Four capacitive touch pads

Three LEDs (R, G, B)

