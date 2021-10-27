Upgrade your QNAP NAS with the QXG-10G2TB 10GbE network expansion card

QNAP has this week introduced a new network card for its range of network attached storage, in the form of the dual-port QXG-10G2TB 10GbE network expansion card. Capable of providing up to five speeds (10 GbE/ 5 GbE/ 2.5 GbE/ 1 GbE/ 100 MbE) and PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 (compatible with PCIe Gen 2). The new QNAP 10GbE network card is compatible with Ubuntu and Windows PCs and offers a “power-efficient, high-performance entry-level 10 GbE solution” says QNAP.

QNAP Network card specifications

– Model:QXG-10G2TB

– Dual-port 10GbE network expansion card

– Controller: Marvell AQtion AQC107S

– Connector: NBASE-T (RJ45)

– PCIe interface: PCIe 2.0 x4

– Transmission rates: 10Gbps/5Gbps/2.5Gbps/1Gbps/100Mbps

– Supported operating systems: QTS 4.5.2 (or later); QuTS hero h4.5.2 (or later); Windows (Driver required); Linux (Driver required)

– Bracket: Low-profile bracket pre-installed; full-height and specialized (for selected QNAP NAS) brackets are bundled

– Port and cable: RJ-45; over CAT 6 class cable recommended

– EAN: 4713213519875

– UPC: 885022022229

“Powered by a Marvell AQtion 10GbE Multi-Gigabit Controller AQC113C, the QXG-10G2TB is highly power-efficient, requiring half the power consumption of previous models. As a PCIe-based solution, the QXG-10G2TB can be used by PCIe-enabled QNAP NAS with QTS 4.5.2/ QuTS hero h4.5.2 (or later) and also by PC/workstations that use Windows 10 and Ubuntu 18.04 or later.”

Priced at $227 the QXG-10G2TB Dual-port 10GbE network expansion card is now available to purchase from online retailers and the QNAP official online store.

Source : QNAP

