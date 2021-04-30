Geeky Gadgets

Purple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 land on Vodafone

The new purple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are now available from mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK, the handsets are available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

The new color options for the iPhone 12 and iPhoner 12 Mini start at £42 a month with a £29 up front payment, more details below.

Vodafone customers can be the proud owners of the new iPhone 12 in purple with unlimited data for just £58 per month (£19 upfront cost) or the new iPhone 12 mini in purple for £50 per month (£19 upfront cost).

Alternatively, customers can purchase the iPhone 12 mini with 6GB of data for £42 per month (£29 upfront cost) or the iPhone 12 with 6GB of data for £50 per month (£29 upfront cost).

You can find out more information about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini over at Vodafone at the link below.

