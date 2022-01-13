PUBG Battlegrounds now free to play

If you have not purchased or taken part in the phenomenon known as PUBG Battlegrounds you will be pleased to know that from today it is now free to play. Allowing you to enter the Battle Royale contests on your Xbox, PlayStation, PC and more for free, to test your skills and tactics to see if you can be the last one standing or part of a team capable of dominating others on the battlefield.

“Players who have purchased and played PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS before its transition to F2P will receive the PUBG – SPECIAL COMMEMORATIVE PACK, which will include an automatic account upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, the Battle-Hardened costume skin set, the Shackle and Shanks Legacy Pan and the Battle-Hardened Legacy nameplate.”

PUBG Battlegrounds free to play

“The year 2022 is here and PUBG: Battlegrounds is now free to play! A warm welcome to those joining us for the first time and to those existing players making their return who are striving to become a lone survivor once again! To learn more about Battlegrounds Plus and rewards for those who have owned the game before the F2P transition, you can find details by following the link here. If you participated in the pre-registration event, don’t forget to get your rewards by linking your account to Krafton ID.”

“When PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS transitions to F2P, it will introduce BATTLEGROUNDS Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features. While all players will start with Basic Account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to BATTLEGROUNDS Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99 USD and gain access to the following:”

“Throughout the next several weeks, players can visit https://pre-reg.pubg.com to find a variety of activities to celebrate PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS’ transition to F2P. Players will be able to pre-register to play the F2P version of the game, take a gaming personality test and participate in a “Invite A Friend” activity to earn select in-game items. Additional details about PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS transition to F2P will be shared in the coming weeks. “

Source : Major Nelson

