PS5 vs Xbox Trek to Yomi analysis by Digital Foundry

Trek to Yomi is a new side scrolling action game created by the development team at Flying Wild Hog and published by Devolver Digital and published earlier this month on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. The single player action adventure is based in Japan and set during the Edo period, players take on the role of a young warrior named Hiroki who goes on a journey to confront the people responsible for the destruction of his village.

“Heavily inspired by classic Japanese cinema, Trek to Yomi delivers one of the most stylised, stylish presentations we’ve seen in a modern video game – but is there substance to back up that style? How does this distinct aesthetic scale across the current-gen consoles and what’s the score with performance? Oliver Mackenzie has the DF Tech Review.”

“There are two modes of melee attack; light attacks are fast but weak, and heavy attacks are slow but strong. A well-timed block will break an enemy guard, giving players an opportunity to counter-attack. Melee attacks can be combined with directional movements for actions such as thrusting a sword forward, or turning deftly to slash enemies attacking from behind.

Players need to observe the combat stance of their opponents and react accordingly. For instance, the player should stab an enemy by thrusting forward if their opponent is prepared to block the player’s attack by holding their sword horizontally. The player character is equipped with a samurai katana. New weapons such as ozutsu, bo-shurikens, and ranged weapons such as bows and arrows unlock as the player progresses in the game.”

