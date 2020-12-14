PlayStation 5 teardown by iFixit



If you are interested in learning more about the internal workings of the new generation of Sony PlayStation 5 consoles. You will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit have taken their tools to the console to reveal all. The iFixit team awarded the PlayStation 5 console with a repair ability score of 7 out of 10, with 10 being the easiest to repair.

“We finally put down our PS5 long enough for a proper teardown. You know we always stand ready to complain on your behalf when devices are tough to repair—and boy oh boy, do we mean it this time. We’d really like this thing to work again when we’re done. We’re not going to hold back, though—let’s take this thing down to the studs. Here we go.”

Points of interest during the PlayStation 5 teardown include :

– The PlayStation 5 is a huge leap forward in console gaming technology, just like its Microsoft rival. It may have taken us a few weeks, but we’ve learned a lot in our time with the PS5.

– Its relatively modular and repair-friendly design is slightly overshadowed by some software locks and annoying (if not all that rare) Torx security screws.

– That said, a tool-less first disassembly step, easy fan access, and off-the-shelf storage expansion are always huge wins in our book.

– Outer covers can be replaced without tools.

– Many components are modular and disassembly is straightforward.

– Vacuum-able dust ports makes de-dusting maintenance easier.

– Main storage is integrated to the motherboard, but expansion should be easy (once enabled by Sony) with off-the-shelf M.2 SSDs.

– The optical drive is a cinch to replace, but cannot be easily swapped thanks to software locks.

– Sealed-in liquid metal TIM could be challenging to replace during service.

– Use of security screws throughout creates an unnecessary hindrance to repairs.

