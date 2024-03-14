PS5 DualSense controller update improves speaker and mic audio

This week Sony has started rolling out a new PS5 system software update, bringing with it new user experience and introducing new features. This update coincides with a strong lineup of upcoming PS5 game releases. The update is currently in beta, available to select participants, with a full global release planned for the coming months. Key updates include improvements to the DualSense wireless controllers’ audio capabilities and the addition of Share Screen interactions.

Released in beta on March 13, 2024, this update is all about taking your gaming to the next level. The DualSense controller is already known for its immersive feedback, but now, the audio you get from its speaker is louder and clearer than ever. Whether you’re listening to the sounds of the game or chatting with friends, everything is more vivid. And if there’s too much going on around you, don’t worry. The built-in microphone is now smarter, using AI to filter out background noise, so your voice comes through loud and clear.

But that’s not all. Sony knows that convenience is key, so they’ve made it easier for you to control the volume right from the PS5’s control center. No need to pause your game or fiddle with settings; you can adjust the audio as you play.

Controller speaker enhancements. The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly.

The controller speakers can now produce higher volume sound, allowing you to hear in-game sounds and voice chat audio more clearly. Improved noise cancellation. The mic input quality on these controllers has been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model. Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience. Install the system software beta and update the controller device software to enjoy enhanced clarity of your voice chat audio when using the controller mic.

Sony explained that once installed, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control center.

Now, let’s talk about sharing your gaming moments. The update brings a fun new feature to the Share Screen. You can now interact with friends by pointing things out or sending emoji reactions while they watch you play. It’s a great way to make gaming more social and fun. And if you ever feel like you need to focus, you can turn this feature off anytime.

Sony also understands that your gaming setup is personal to you. That’s why they’ve added a new feature that lets you dim the PS5’s power indicator light. It’s a small touch, but it means you can make your console blend in with your room just the way you like it.

And there’s more good news for gamers. This update comes just as some big new PS5 games are about to drop. You’ll be able to enjoy these enhancements with titles like the remastered “The Last of Us Part II.” Plus, the PlayStation App is getting an update too, so you can expect even more ways to connect and share with friends.

Sony is inviting some users to beta test this update, which means they’re listening to feedback and fine-tuning the experience. It’s all part of their effort to make sure that when the full release rolls out, it’s the best it can be for everyone.

So, get ready to dive into a richer, more connected gaming experience with your PS5. With these new features and upcoming games, your DualSense controller is about to become even more central to your play. Keep an eye out for the full release of the update, and prepare to be amazed by the new dimensions it adds to your gaming world.



