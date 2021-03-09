ProLab mouse is a tiny all-in-one control hub

The ProLab Mouse is ultra-compact controller weighing just 8 g and has been specifically designed to enable you to control a wide variety of different applications depending on your needs. The tiny mouse not much larger than a coin allows you to take photographs, listen to music, browse the web, navigate documents and click through presentations. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity the small house is equipped with a 360-degree rotated trackball and four clicker buttons, enabling it to be used by just one hand and offering dozens of different functions at the click of a button.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $38 or £28 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ProLab campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2021. To learn more about the ProLab mouse project play the promotional video below.

“There’s nothing like the ProLab Mouse. Without question, we’ve designed the smallest and most advanced control hub in the world. Weighing just 8g (.3 oz), the ProLab Mouse puts full control of your smart devices right at your fingertips. This valuable tool for work and play is a combination of an air mouse, a keyboard and a remote PPT/camera /media controller. Using Bluetooth technology, the ProLab Mouse instantly connects to most laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This allows you to control music, videos, web navigation, and more. Change settings at the touch of a button, and enjoy digital control with no limits.”

“The ProLab Mouse has all functions of an ordinary mouse, and puts an end to the search for mousepads and flat services. With its pioneering Air Mouse mode, conventional controls become a problem of the past. Enjoy full movement via the 360-degree trackball. You can also right-click, left-click, scroll, highlight text, and more. Control your laptop, tablet, or smartphone from up to 10 meters away – no cords required. “

“Media Mode is designed to control your media player, giving you instant access to the best features of your favorite devices. Effortlessly play music and video or take hands-free photos. Leave that bulky selfie stick at home! Now you can take picture-perfect photos from any distance. Love to play music while you exercise? You can change songs and alter volume without having to touch your device.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mouse, jump over to the official ProLab crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

