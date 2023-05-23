Project Hermes massive sandbox survival game

Independent developer and publisher Snail, Inc. has unveiled it’s new Project Hermes game offering players a massive sandbox survival game that “masterfully integrates blockchain technology into gaming to create a unique and immersive gameplay“. check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about the new space game currently under development..

“In Project H, players can discover different planets, battle alien tribes, and gather resources to survive. Players will have the opportunity to create their own unique identities in the game, and develop their own gameplay strategies. The open-world design gives players the freedom to explore and conquer different planets, each with its own unique terrain and resources. One of the most exciting aspects of Project H is its multiplayer features. Players can join forces with friends or strangers to form alliances, engage in battles, and conquer planets together.”

Project Hermes

“Snail Games USA is the leading independent global developer and publisher of digital entertainment. We strive to create the best gameplay experience for gamers by leveraging technology and innovation in all that we do. Our growth and success since 2009 reflect our commitment to continue pushing boundaries and create something truly great.”

“The game features an open-world design with diverse planetary terrains and resources, offering unparalleled freedom to explore and conquer. Players can discover new planets, battle alien tribes, and gather resources to survive. Project Hermes allows players to create unique in-game identities and develop personalized gameplay strategies. The open-world design grants players the freedom to traverse and conquer various planets, each with distinctive terrain and resources. Furthermore, Project Hermes incorporates multiplayer elements, enabling players to form alliances, engage in battles, and conquer planets collaboratively.”

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, explains:

“Project Hermes represents a significant milestone for Snail as we merge cutting-edge blockchain technology with our rich gaming heritage. We are delighted with the positive reception of our innovative game at Consensus 2023. As we progress, we remain committed to being a game-changer in the gaming industry, offering players an immersive and engaging gaming experience that caters to both seasoned gamers and casual players alike.”

Source : Snail, Inc.



