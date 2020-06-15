This Week On Xbox features Project CARS 3, Greymoor and more

Xbox’s Major Nelson as published in new episode in the ongoing This Week on Xbox series providing a look at the new arrivals on the Xbox platform as well as new titles you can expect to enjoy very soon. In this week’s episode the team reveal a first look at the new Project CARS 3 racing game. As well as providing more details about the long-term plans Bungie as for its Destiny 2 game.

in addition to the above this week’s episode of This Week on Xbox also includes details about the latest content to arrive in Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, allowing you to battle vampires. As well as new additions to the Xbox Game Pass service.

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

