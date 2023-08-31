GGtag programmable badge with 3.52″ e-paper display, USB serial and RFID emulation

In the realm of innovative technology, GGtag has emerged as a compact e-paper badge with versatile programming capabilities. This unique device is centered around the RP2040 microcontroller and features a 3.52″ e-paper display, offering a blend of technology and convenience in a compact package.

One of the standout features of GGtag is its support for USB serial programming and emulation of 125 kHz RFID tags (ASK and FSK). This allows for a wide range of applications and uses, making it a versatile tool for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

GGtag also boasts a user-friendly web interface for creating, editing, and sharing tag designs. These designs can be programmed directly onto the device, offering a seamless user experience. The interface supports elements like QR codes, images, and FontAwesome icons, further enhancing its functionality.

GGtag badge

The programming capabilities of GGtag are not limited to USB. The device can also be programmed through sound via the web-based interface, serving as a platform for experimentation with data-over-sound and e-paper displays. This unique feature sets GGtag apart from other devices in the market.

GGtag is equipped with the following features and specifications:

RP2040 microcontroller

PDM digital microphone

3.52 ” e-paper display

2 MB flash storage

Data-over-sound programming

USB serial programming

ATtiny85 microcontroller (utilized for RFID)

Powered by a CR2032 battery or USB

No driver installation required

Web editor

Support for mobile devices

E-paper display remains functional after programming

Functions as a passive RFID tag with a programmable ID for access control

All resources, including reference implementations, hardware specifications, and documentation, are openly accessible, making GGtag a transparent and user-friendly device. It supports two programming modes: sound and USB serial. Programming via sound requires a CR2032 battery, while USB serial programming requires connection to a USB host. Both modes are compatible with the web interface hosted at ggtag.io.

Programmable e-paper badge

The GGtag uses the custom ggwave library for programming via sound. After initial programming, the device enters deep sleep mode and requires manual activation. For USB serial programming, GGtag uses the Web Serial API through the web interface at ggtag.io.

The device can emulate 125 kHz RFID tags through an ATtiny85 MCU and the avrfid firmware. Both the firmware and hardware are open source and licensed under the GPL v3, further emphasizing GGtag’s commitment to transparency and user accessibility.

GGtag has been praised by Hackster News, Good E-Reader, and Hackaday for its innovative features and potential applications. This recognition underscores the device’s potential to revolutionize the way we use and interact with technology.

Source: Crowd Supply



