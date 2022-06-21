Prodrive P25 Subura Impreza restomod will cost £552,000

Some of our readers will remember the Prodrive P25 Subura Impreza restomod that we heard about last month. The car has now been made official and we have some photos of it and also details on what sort of power it will come with.

We also have details on the price, the car will retail for £552,000 in the UK and just 25 units of the car will be made.

The new Prodrive P25 Subura Impreza will come with more than 400 horsepower and more than 600 Nm of torque, the car will feature a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of under 3.5 seconds.

It’s 25 years since Prodrive debuted the two door Impreza World Rally Car (WRC), which inspired the Subaru Impreza 22B. Only 424 of these special edition road cars were manufactured and over time it has achieved cult status as the ultimate turbo charged four wheel drive car of its era.

Now 25 years later using the latest technology and materials, Prodrive has reimagined what this car would have been today. Just 25 cars will be produced, each with an original two-door Impreza WRX chassis at its core. This is the very same chassis used in the first Impreza WRC, but now with reduced weight, a more powerful engine and improved vehicle dynamics.

You can find out more details about the new Prodrive P25 Subura Impreza over at Prodrive at the link below.

Source Prodrive

