Prodrive P25 is a Subura Impreza restomod

Prodrive has announced that it is launching a restomod of the Subura Impreza, the Prodrive P25 and just 25 cars will be made.

The Prodrive P25 will use the latest technology, it will be lighter and more powerful than the original car, it will be powered by a 2.5 litre flat-four boxer engine that will produce over 400 horsepower.

25 years since the first Subaru Impreza World Rally Car (WRC) made its winning debut on the stages of the World Rally Championship, the Prodrive P25 recaptures the essence of that very Impreza, while taking inspiration from the 22B arguably the most iconic Impreza.

Modern technology ensures the P25 is more powerful, lighter and with better handling. This time it will have a 2.5 litre flat four ‘boxer’ engine producing in excess of 400 bhp, a six speed semi-automatic paddle-shift gearbox and, due to extensive use of carbon fibre, a lightweight chassis.

Peter Stevens, who styled the original Impreza WRC for Prodrive, has defined the design, while the engineering of the car has been overseen by Prodrive technical director, David Lapworth, who was responsible for the original Impreza WRC.

You can find out more details about the new Prodrive P25 over at Prodrive at the link below, we will get to see it at its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month.

