Pro-Ject Debut PRO all white limited edition turntable unveiled

Proj-ect has unveiled a new limited edition turntable, the Pro-Ject Debut PRO and the turntable is completely white.

The new Pro-Ject Debut PRO will go on sale in December and it will cost €699 in the UK and €799 in Europe.

Now music fans can own this incredible deck with a stunning new finish. The Pro-Ject Debut PRO All White brings near identical spec to the original Debut PRO – the eagle-eyed will spot Ortofon’s 2M White cartridge in place of the 2M Red – and the same price as its satin black sibling and adopts an all-white satin finish. From its height-adjustable metal feet to its platter to its arm to that new cart, the new Debut PRO is a beautiful blanket of white.

Pro-Ject preinstalls the cartridge and supplies all the accessories needed to get going, including a dust cover and a Pro-Ject Connect-IT E phono cable. Sublime to look at and simple to set up, the Debut PRO All White is ready to play vinyl – say, a bit of Bing or Bublé’s White Christmas? – once it is connected to a moving magnet phono stage-equipped hi-fi system.

You can find out more details about the new Pro-Ject Debut PRO all-white limited edition turntable over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Pro-Ject





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals