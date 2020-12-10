Prince of Persia The Sands of Time remake launch pushed back to March 2021

Unfortunately those of you patiently waiting for the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time video game, will be disappointed to learn that Ubisoft has pushed its launch date back afew months from January 21st 2021 to March 18th 2021. The delay has been attributed to further work needed to improve the game.

“Greetings, Prince of Persia fans! During our Ubisoft Forward digital conference, we proudly announced Prince’s return from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. We are excited to be able to put this game in your hands again as we retell the story of Prince and Farah in the amazing 11th century Persia.

However, 2020 was a year like no other. Today we would like to inform you that we need more time to complete the game. With that, the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you like. Thank you for your patience and continued support of the Prince of Persia, and we hope you remain safe and healthy during this holiday season. Developer team.”

