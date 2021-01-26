Prima: The Best Portable Projector of 2021 is an Android-Powered Pocket Cinema

Sponsored:

Prima is the latest in pocketable projection tech, but it’s hard to even call it a pocket projector.

It’s on an entirely different level than other mini projectors.

Prima looks like an iPhone, runs like a computer (on a quad-core processor), and projects like a cinema—up to 200 inches in 1080p with 4K and 3D support. It’s an entire entertainment system in your pocket. It even has built-in speakers.

But what makes Prima the best portable projector we’ve ever used is just how easy it is to take anywhere and use in seconds. Its internal memory, WiFi and Bluetooth access, durable build, and excellent battery life allow you to project your content with the swipe of a finger. And you can do it all with Prima alone—no more annoying cases, cables, and external speakers.

For the first time, people will be able to project HD video and images with the same ease as sending a message or taking a photo on their phone.

Just imagine, instead of crowding around a phone to share a GIF from Reddit or to video chat on Facebook, you’ll be able to instantly project onto the nearest surface in full HD. Or, imagine a 200-inch computer monitor in your pocket that you can use to make meetings, presentations, and entertainment more accessible and shareable.

And, we won’t even get into the implications for gaming. Prima connects to all consoles, PCs, and gaming laptops to turn entire walls into doorways to new worlds.

Let’s take a look at the stand-out features of this new portable projector:

Massive 200-inch cinematic projection at full 1080p HD

Support for 4K and 3D video

DLP projection by Texas Instruments

Weighs just 6.5 oz and is the size of iPhone 8

Quad-core processor + 8 GB internal memory

Android 7.1

200 ANSI Lumens

Instant screen sharing and casting

Connect with Airplay, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI, USB, and headphone jack

3-hour battery life

Touchscreen controls

Keystone angle autocorrection

Prima’s specs don’t make it the best projector in the world. But in terms of portability, it doesn’t get any better than this. Below, we’ll go into more details on Prima’s specs to tell you just how advanced it is.

Before we take a deeper dive into Prima, we’ll give you our overall take on why it’s the best portable projector.

Why Prima is the Best Portable Projector

Prima outdoes the competition for one simple reason: It changes the game by making portable projection as accessible and intuitive as using a smartphone.

You can whip it out and instantly access Facebook, Netflix, Steam, PowerPoint, or whatever else you need by swiping a touchscreen. Whether it’s in your hand, on a table, or on the floor, you’ll be able to project on any surface.

Until now, portable projectors haven’t really been portable at all. Yes, some are compact, but nobody really puts them in their pocket or their bag when they leave the house.

Portable projectors are a bit like cell phones from the early 90s. They worked, but they were so clunky and fragile that nobody really carried them. You’d need a backpack to haul one of those things around.

Other projectors are also hard to use. You’d never really use them unless you had a plan to watch a movie or conduct a meeting with colleagues. All the plugs, data transfer, and controls require time and patience. While the projectors might be small, the experience of projecting media is not portable at all.

Prima removes nearly all of these limitations. Its smartphone-style interface, durable build, and wireless versatility mean you can project anything, anytime you want. Here are a few perks:

Prima requires zero setup, so you can watch a 2-second GIF or Lord of the Rings at the drop of a hat

Prima doesn’t need external wires or speakers. It works from the palm of your hand

Prima has a 3+ hour battery for video playback, so you don’t need to plug it in

Prima has internal memory and runs apps with its own CPU and operating system, so you don’t need another device (such as a laptop or phone) to use it

Prima is the size of an iPhone and slides into your pocket easily

Prima’s performance is enhanced by its universal compatibility. You can connect to literally anything, so there’s plenty of incentive to bring it with you wherever you go.

Once other projectors catch up to Prima, we’re going to view this pocketable tech as essential. People will wonder why they ever spent so many hours staring at tiny screens!

Prima’s Projection Tech

Prima’s lens and projection engine were built by Texas Instruments, one of the most respected innovators in the field of computers and semiconductors. The DLP projection engine they designed for Prima is unique in that it can project an incredibly large and clear image despite being one of the smallest projection engines in its class.

Prima projects up to 200 inches at 1080p HD with zero loss in quality.

Most portable projectors that are larger than Prima can’t come close to its projection size. For example, the popular Sony MP CL1A, one of the smallest projectors before Prima hit the market, only manages 120” of projection (and not in full HD).

Prima’s DLP projection goes even further, supporting next-gen projection in 4K and 3D as well. Watching 3D movies projected up to a massive 18 feet makes you feel like you’re living inside your favorite movies. But one of the coolest possibilities is the ability to project in 3D on a whim—with friends, on the bus—wherever.

Brighter for Daytime Viewing

Another advancement from Texas Instruments is increased brightness compared to other mini projectors. Prima’s 200 ANSI Lumens make it as much as 5x brighter than some competitors, such as the Sony MP CL1A we mentioned above.

Brightness in projectors is very important because the light is what produces the image. Extra brightness doesn’t just make your shows and movies more visible, but it also enhances the clarity and depth of color. That gives Prima deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. Other 1080p projectors don’t look as good as Prima because they aren’t as bright.

Of course, extra brightness also means you can project in well-lit rooms and even outdoors without a noticeable loss in quality. It’s another aspect that makes Prima all the more portable.

Smaller and Lighter

In a world of projectors claiming to be portable, Prima is the only one you can actually put in your pocket.

Prima is just 5.7 X 3 X 0.7 inches. That’s about the size of an iPhone 8.

It weighs just over 6.5 oz. That’s just a bit heavier than half of a deck of cards.

But maybe the best thing about Prima’s size is that it’s already familiar. It looks, functions, and feels just like a smartphone, so putting it in your pocket or bag already feels natural.

You won’t have to worry about damaging Prima, either. It’s reinforced to protect against shock, and it has a sliding door to protect the lens. Though, you should protect with the included carrying pouch to prevent damage to the screen.

A Better User Experience

The UX of Prima is similar to a smartphone—and if you use Android, it will be very familiar. You control Prima by using a touchscreen that covers the surface of the device—just like your phone. There’s no need to fumble with buttons or dials. You can easily turn Prima on and access your content by swiping and tapping, again, just like you do on your phone.

This makes it a lot easier to pull up your content, even if it’s just to show off a 1-minute video, and then put it back in your pocket. It’s as simple as showing someone a photo on your phone.

Internal navigation is simple as well thanks to Prima’s Android 7.1 operating system. You’ll be able to find all your files, movies, apps, and work from the dashboard, which resembles a smart TV navigation dashboard. You’ll also be able to make calls, surf the web, and do basically anything else you could do on your phone or computer.

50% More Battery Power

Battery power has always been a big problem for portable projectors. There just isn’t enough space inside to fit a battery that can power a projector for more than a few hours. While Prima won’t last you a season of Game of Thrones, it will endure any Marvel movie. Most portable projectors can’t even manage that.

The average battery life of other projectors is about 2 hours. Prima manages 3 hours of video playback consistently, making it the best portable projector of its kind for battery performance.

An extra hour might not seem like a lot more battery life, but when you’re watching a 2.5-hour movie, it makes a big difference. Or, if you’re bored and streaming on Netflix, you’ll be able to watch an extra 3 episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Surprisingly Strong Speakers

You won’t need to lug around external speakers to get a decent audio experience from Prima. Its built-in speakers are quite loud and free of the tinny and whiny artifacts common in projector speakers.

While this might not seem super important, it’s actually a cool innovation. Most projectors can’t have quality speakers because they risk vibrating the sensitive projection lens. But Prima was built with buffering that allows the speakers to project from one end of the device without affecting the lens on the other.

Because of this innovation, Prima is a lot louder than the competition. Unless you’re projecting to a large outdoor audience or you’re in a big hall, you won’t need external speakers to hear everything clearly.

Sure, if you’re using Prima at home, you’ll probably want to use better speakers. But if you’re on the go, Prima’s built-in audio will do just fine.

Something cool about Prima is that it can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker (another reason to bring it with you all the time!). When you connect your phone or another device and use Prima as a speaker, you prevent battery drain from the use of the projection engine. In audio-only mode, Prima’s battery can last up to 30 hours.

Mirror and Cast

You can access any videos and apps directly from Prima thanks to its CPU, hard drive, and operating system. But when it comes to sharing and collaborating, you can also mirror and cast with any device.

Prima was built with software to facilitate mirroring Android and Apple devices, so you won’t have to deal with any wonky screen distortion or weird colors when you mirror. Just connect via Airplay, WiFi, or Bluetooth and instantly see your device’s content at up to 200 inches.

Casting is also easy and fast. Whether you’re gaming with friends, sharing photos or memes, or collaborating in the meeting room, anyone can connect to Prima in an instant. This makes it convenient to share your work or content without losing access to your device.

Casting and mirroring can be especially convenient if you’re trying to save space on Prima’s hard drive for more apps (and a few emergency episodes of Friends for when you find yourself without WiFi access).

Connect to Anything

Universal compatibility is a feature that many projectors claim, even if it’s not often true. To be truly compatible, a projector must support different operating systems and hardware and connect to other devices easily. Is a projector really universally compatible if you need a tangle of cables and adapters just to connect to your computer or camera?

Prima is one of the most compatible projectors because it connects to anything easily. It achieves this by, firstly, being compatible with every type of device and operating system—Apple, Android, Linux, Windows, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, phones, cameras, etc. But it also has a variety of ports to make connecting convenient and dongle-free.

Prima’s ports include:

HDMI

2x USB

Headphone jack

DC in

Micro SD

TF

It’s kind of amazing how they fit all of these ports into such a tiny projector. But it’s a good thing they did because it makes Prima a lot more versatile by requiring far fewer cables and external devices when you need to connect.

Of course, you should be able to use Bluetooth or WiFi to connect to most of your devices, so you won’t have to deal with wires very often.

Get Your Hands on The Best Portable Projector (and Save $400)

Did you just read this article on your phone? Imagine if you could have projected it in an instant and read it without craning your neck and straining your eyes. That’s just one way that Prima will change how we interact with small and big screens.

The other ways are up to you, the user. Prima is unprecedented in a lot of ways, and we’re going to see as 2021 unfolds how people will begin to use projection in their daily lives.

