ASUS has introduced a new premium gaming headset to its range in the form of the aptly named ASUS ROG Theta Electret Premium gaming headset, which builds on the technology and design of the previously released ROG Theta headset from 2019. The headphones consist of airtight chambers fitted with hi-fi grade 120 mm electret driver offering a wide frequency-response of 20-40,000 Hz, to provide users with “extremely precise high and mid frequency sound” combined with base from the 45 mm neodymium driver.

Unlike other headsets on the market the ASUS ROG Theta Electret Premium is a purely analogue gaming headset and comes with a 3.5 mm connection Jack and does not feature a USB DAC or any RGB lighting. Although the headset does support both single headphones and mic jack, and split 3.5 mm jacks. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source: TPU

