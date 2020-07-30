Pre-orders of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with Galaxy Buds Live

The Samsung galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the other Galaxy Note 20 devices are coming at Samsung Unpacked next month, this will also include the new Galaxy Bud Live headphones.

It has now been revealed that if you pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra before it goes on sale you will get a free pair of the new Galaxy Buds Live headphones, which will normally retail for $179.

Well, so the Buds Live will be sold for about $179 here. Great deal, I guess. Ngl, these two colours look good but I’ll reserve the spot to replace my S20U for the S21U (or whatever the hell they’ll call that thing). pic.twitter.com/QQn1U9W2MH — Alvin (@sondesix) July 29, 2020

Samsung will be unveiling their new Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones at Samsung Unpacked on the 5th of August, there will also be other devices at the event.

Source Alvin, Sammobile

