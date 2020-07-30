Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Pre-orders of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with Galaxy Buds Live

By

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Samsung galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the other Galaxy Note 20 devices are coming at Samsung Unpacked next month, this will also include the new Galaxy Bud Live headphones.

It has now been revealed that if you pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra before it goes on sale you will get a free pair of the new Galaxy Buds Live headphones, which will normally retail for $179.

Samsung will be unveiling their new Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones at Samsung Unpacked on the 5th of August, there will also be other devices at the event.

Source Alvin, Sammobile

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals