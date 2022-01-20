PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card range unveiled

PowerColor has this week introduced its new Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card range featuring the RX 6500 XT Fighter and RX 6500 XT ITX cards built on the AMD RDNA2 gaming architecture and designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular AAA and esports titles accessible to more gamers, explains a press release.

Using DSC with HBR3 transmission rates, DisplayPort 1.4 can support 8K UHD (7680 × 4320) at 60 Hz or 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) at 120 Hz with 30 bit/px RGB color and HDR. 4K at 60 Hz 30 bit/px RGB/HDR can be achieved without the need for DSC.

Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards

“Every gamer has different needs and PowerColor is offering its Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards in two- and single-fan configurations for those looking to build a small form factor gaming PC. With high-efficient cooling and PowerColor’s Mute Fan Technology, PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards are cool and quiet, ideal for anyone looking to game without distractions. The new PowerColor graphics cards feature AMD Infinity Cache technology that enables high bandwidth performance at low power and low latency. This global cache is seen by the entire graphics core, capturing temporal re-use and enabling data to be accessed instantaneously.”

“High-performance, highly responsive gaming is up-leveled with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, which significantly decreases input-to-display response times. AMD Radeon Boost technology offers a performance increase during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution or by varying shading rates for different regions of a frame. The new graphics cards further propel the gaming experience with support for the latest HDMI 2.1 VRR technology, as well as for AMD FreeSync technology for smooth, stutter-free gaming on AMD FreeSync technology certified displays.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : PowerColor

