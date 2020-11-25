ESHLDTY T1 waterproof power extension tower



If you are in the market for a power extension you might be interested in a new waterproof 6 gang power supply and USB hub launched via Indiegogo this month. Featuring RGB lighting and IPX6 waterproof rating.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $65 or £49, offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ESHLDTY T1 Indiegogo campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the ESHLDTY T1 project watch the promotional video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“ESHLDTY T1 is an advanced power strip tower and surge protector that protects both you and your devices. It provides Ultra-safe Power Delivery and unlike other power strips, it has a Patented IPX6 Waterproof design for safe use both indoors and outdoors. It stands tall and feels the beat with a built-in RB Music Rhythm Light and sets the mood with multiple colors. It powers and protects your electronics and has 2.4A & 20W PD Fast Charging output for all your essential mobile devices. Get ESHLDTY T1 for the ultimate in safe power delivery for your home.”

“ESHLDTY is specially designed to be IPX6 waterproof for indoor&outdoor use and even the harsh conditions. It’s the best way to provide safe power for all your electricity adventures. Water rolls off the device and is safely drained away using a patented built-in system. The T1 totally eliminates the possibility of electrical faults or short circuits due to weather, water splashes, or dust intrusion, to keep you and your family safe and sound from electrical accidents.”

Tap to choose your favorite color and start your night life. Tap again to change the color to achieve the perfect ambiance for any activity. Enjoy 9 special colors and when the party’s over, a 2 second long tap turns the lights off. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official ESHLDTY T1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

