PNY RP60 Portable SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 USB-C

PNY has unveiled the RP60 portable USB-C SSD, a new addition to their portable storage solutions, designed for professionals and enthusiasts who require durable and high-speed data storage on the go. The RP60 features a robust design and advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C interface, offering significant improvements in data transfer speeds and device compatibility when compared to older generation USB connections.

The RP60 comes with a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 USB-C connection, enabling it to transfer data at lightning-fast speeds, up to 2,000 MB/s when reading and 1,800 MB/s when writing. This is ideal for video editors, photographers, and anyone who handles large multimedia files, backups, or games, As you will spend less time waiting and more time doing.

Durability is also a key feature of the RP60. It’s housed in a rugged silicone shell that’s tough enough to protect against water, dust, and impact. Whether you’re a creative professional on a shoot, a gamer at a tournament, or a business person traveling for work, this drive is built to withstand the challenges of being on the go.

PNY RP60 Portable USB-C SSD

You’ll have the option to choose between a 1 TB model, priced at $99.99, or a 2 TB model, for $179.99. This means you can select the storage capacity that best fits your needs. No more deleting files to free up space; the RP60 gives you the room to keep everything you need right at your fingertips.

The design of the RP60 is not just about durability; it’s also about convenience. It features a clip loop that lets you securely attach it to your bag or belt. This keeps the SSD within easy reach, so you can grab it and go without having to dig through your bag.

When it comes to compatibility, the RP60’s USB Type-C connectivity makes it a versatile choice. You can plug it into a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. This flexibility means you won’t need different storage devices for different gadgets, simplifying your workflow and making your data more accessible.

Features and specifications

Rugged Design: Engineered to protect data against environmental challenges. Water and dust resistant (IP654,5). Drop-proof up to 3 meters (9.8ft).

High-Speed Transfers: Enables moving large files quickly. Offers sequential read/write speeds up to 2,000 MB/s and 1,800 MB/s.

Compact and Portable: Lightweight design with a clip loop for easy transport. Can be clipped onto a beltloop, backpack, or camera bag. Ensures data portability without sacrificing storage capacity.

USB Type-C Compatibility: Supports a broad range of devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops). Allows for easy connection and data transfer across different tech devices.

Data Protection: Includes Acronis True Image Data Protection software. Helps in backing up and recovering important data.



To add even more value, PNY is including Acronis True Image Data Protection software with the RP60. This software provides a reliable backup and recovery system to safeguard your data. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your files are protected against loss or corruption.

The RP60 Portable SSD is a compelling new option for anyone in need of a portable storage solution that doesn’t compromise on speed or durability. With its robust build, fast data transfer rates, ample storage capacity, and broad device compatibility, the RP60 is poised to become a favorite for users who require a high-performance portable SSD. Keep an eye out for its release in April 2024, and consider how the RP60 could enhance your mobile workflow.



