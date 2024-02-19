Lexar SL600 Portable SSD with 256-bit AES encryption 2TB

Lexar has introduced the Professional SL600 Portable SSD, designed to cater to the needs of creative professionals such as photographers, videographers, and content creators, as well as business professionals who require efficient file transfer and backup solutions. The device boasts a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface with read and write speeds reaching up to 2000 MB/s, facilitating quick workflow and data management.

The SL600 is encased in a sturdy aluminum body, making it a reliable choice for those who need their data to be safe while on the move. Whether you’re a photographer transferring photos from a shoot, a gamer saving your latest progress, or a business professional carrying important documents, the SL600 is engineered to protect your data from the wear and tear of daily activities and the unpredictability of travel.

256-bit AES encryption

Security is a top priority for anyone dealing with sensitive information, and Lexar understands this. That’s why they’ve included Lexar DataShield software with the SL600. This software uses 256-bit AES encryption to lock down your files, ensuring that your data remains confidential and protected against unauthorized access.

One of the most notable features of the SL600 is its compatibility. It comes equipped with both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables, allowing it to connect to a wide range of devices. Whether you’re using a DSLR camera, a PC, a smartphone, or a gaming console, the SL600 is designed to work seamlessly with your technology. This kind of versatility is essential in a world where we’re constantly switching between devices.

Lexar has also thought about the practicality of carrying the device. The SL600 includes a carabiner loop, so you can easily attach it to your bag. This thoughtful design means your SSD is always within reach, ready to be used at a moment’s notice.

The SL600 is available in two sizes: 1 TB and 2 TB. These options cater to different storage requirements, whether you need a moderate amount of space or you’re looking to store a larger volume of data. The pricing is competitive, with the 1 TB model available for $129.99 and the 2 TB model for $174.99. These prices position the SL600 as an accessible option for professionals who need dependable, high-speed storage without breaking the bank.

The Lexar Professional SL600 Portable SSD is a comprehensive storage device that meets the demands of today’s fast-paced, data-centric environment. It combines speed, durability, security, and compatibility in a way that makes it an indispensable tool for anyone who values efficiency and data protection. Whether you’re editing video, managing business documents, or saving precious memories, the SL600 is built to keep up with your workflow and safeguard your information.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals