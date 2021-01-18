MikiElek roll-up portable solar charger hits Kickstarter

If you are searching for a convenient portable solar charger then you may be interested in a unique charging device called the MikiElek. Designed to roll-up like a scroll the unique solar charger is fitted with a 5200mAh battery and can easily be setup ready to charge your devices when needed.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $109 or £81 (depending on current exchange rates). If the MikiElek campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the MikiElek portable solar charger project review the promotional video below.

“This well-designed solar charger, to our knowledge, is possibly the most compact scrolled portable solar power bank in the world. Although a maximum solar power of 6W and Li-battery capacity of 5200mAh are included and a mechanic system for automatic withdrawing of flexible solar panel is specially assembled, the size can surprisingly be small to 1.65in in diameter and 8.46in in length. The outstanding properties attribute to the core part used – the advanced, super-flexible and -thin CIGS solar panel with the thickness down to 0.21mm and the rolling diameter smaller than 10mm.”

“It provides not only with an elegant appearance designed by a professional group that won a lot of Red Dot Design Awards and IF Design Awards, but also with multiple functions and convenient operations. Besides the main function of discharging to cell phones or other electronic devices, it additionally enables to illuminate and blink for outdoor activities or emergency use. For charging, two channels are available. End-users can use both the adapter indoors or the solar energy outdoors to charge the power bank, making it possible to be a commonly used equipment for end-users. The operation is quite user-friendly. The mechanic system of automatic withdrawing as well as the lock-button allow users to operate it very easily.”

“The solar panel based on advanced CIGS thin film solar cells on plastic can be manufactured to be extremely thin down to 0.21mm in thickness and super flexible with the roll diameter smaller than 10mm. Although many parts are assembled including Li battery of 5200mAh, solar panel of 6W (Max) and a mechanic system for automatic withdrawing and therefore the structure are complicated, the size are still very compact. The diameter is only 1.65in which can be handled comfortably and the length is 8.46in which can be carried easily.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable solar charger, jump over to the official MikiElek crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

