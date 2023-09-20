PROOREN Portable projector

PROOREN is a new versatile and innovative smart portable projector, available in a variety of color options, is designed to seamlessly blend with the ambiance of any indoor or outdoor environment. It can be as understated or vibrant as the user desires, making it a perfect fit for a wide range of settings.

One of the standout features of the PROOREN projector is its portability. It comes with a separate battery base, eliminating the need for a constant power source. This feature makes it an ideal companion for outdoor activities, movie nights under the stars, camping adventures, or even business presentations in locations without readily available power outlets. The freedom to use the projector anywhere, without the stress of finding a power source, is a significant advantage that PROOREN offers.

Early bird rewards are now available for the novel project from roughly $199 or £161 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“With the help of powerful intelligent algorithms, PROOREN provides instant auto-focus functionality, requiring no manual adjustments. You can enjoy vivid, clear images without any interruptions or the need to lift a finger.”

The PROOREN projector also stands out for its seamless connectivity. It incorporates AirPlay, Miracast, and WiFi Display technologies, enabling users to connect their Android and iOS mobile devices without the need for cables. This feature allows users to mirror their favorite apps, videos, home movies, or even mobile games onto a larger screen in real-time, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Portable Projector

The separate battery base of the PROOREN projector not only enhances its portability but also contributes to its eco-friendliness. With a 20000mAh battery capacity, the projector can run for up to 2.5 hours on a single charge. Users have the option to add extra batteries for extended use, eliminating the need for heavy power adapters or the hunt for power outlets. This feature makes the PROOREN projector a perfect fit for outdoor activities, travel, and business presentations.

“PROOREN is equipped with two premium speakers, eliminating the need for complicated external audio equipment. These two built-in speakers can deliver stunning surround sound effects in any space, making you feel like you’re in a movie theater or live concert.”

If the PROOREN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the PROOREN portable projector project examine the promotional video below.

The PROOREN projector also boasts a super short-throw ratio of 1.3:1, enabling it to project up to a 180” wide screen size within a distance of 3.5 meters. This feature means that users can enjoy a movie theater-like viewing experience even in the comfort of their homes. With a contrast ratio of 2000:1, a high brightness of 200 ANSI lumens, and a high resolution of 1280 x 720P, the PROOREN projector delivers a clear and bright image, whether in a dim living room, outdoors, or a meeting room at the office.

Another noteworthy feature of the PROOREN projector is its Automatic Vertical and Horizontal Keystone Correction (±40°). This feature frees users from the constraints of projector placement, allowing them to project from the side and still enjoy a perfect rectangular and flat screen without any distortions. Even when lying comfortably in bed, users can enjoy a distortion-free viewing experience.

“Easily connect through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth 5.0, and enjoy your preferred live sports, YouTube videos, home movies, or mobile games on the large screen. Access your preferred media, regardless of whether it’s on your phone, computer, tablet, or any other device.”

The PROOREN projector offers a blend of versatility, portability, and advanced features. Its ability to adapt to various environments, coupled with its seamless connectivity and high-quality image projection, makes it a valuable addition to any home, office, or outdoor setting.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the portable projector, jump over to the official PROOREN crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals