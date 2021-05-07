ASUS has created and launched a new portable projector in the form of the ZenBeam Latte, offering users a a maximum brightness of 300 LED Lumens and native HD resolution with FHD input support. The short-throw lens of the ZenBeam Latte projector offers big-screen thrills even in small rooms, enabling 40-inch projections from a distance of 1 meter and 120-inch images from a distance of 3.2 meters.

Designed to deliver immersive video and audio experiences, ZenBeam Latte L1 provides bright projections ranging from 40 to 120 inches (diagonal) at 720p resolution, and it includes Harman Kardon audio. The ZenBeam Latte includes the pre-installed Aptoide TV media platform, offering a dedicated media-streaming ecosystem with over 2,500 apps including YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix to name just a few.

Features of the ASUS ZenBeam Latte L1 portable projector include:

– Up to 300 LED lumens output and 720p native resolution

– Short-throw lens projects a 40” image from a distance of 1 meter and up to a 120” image at 3.2 meters

– Connectivity features include wireless mirroring for mobile devices, HDMI, USB Type-A and earphone output jack

– Built-in 6000 mAh battery provides 3 hours of video projection or 12 hours of audio playback

– 10 W Bluetooth stereo speaker with sound by Harman Kardon, and three audio modes

– Unique coffee-mug-shaped design with a fabric aesthetic

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“Wireless mirroring enables ZenBeam Latte L1 to project streamed content from supported Android, iOS and macOS-powered smartphones, tablets and other devices for high-definition entertainment. Alternatively, the HDMI port ensures compatibility with a wide range of input sources. The USB Type-A port provides a connection to a keyboard or mouse and can also be used to charge mobile devices.”

Source : ASUS

