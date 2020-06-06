Portable production studio with multichannel mixer, pre-amp, voice FX, battery and more

Creators looking for a portable production studio, offering everything you need in one small compact package, you may be interested in the MAONOCASTER, which is raised over $600,000 thanks to nearly 3,000 backers with still 19 days remaining on its campaign.

Launched via Kickstarter the MAONOCASTER has been created to provide a multichannel mixer complete with a built-in battery and high quality pre-amplifier allowing for easy mobile studio productions. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the new piece of hardware which is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from $119. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during July 2020.

“MAONOCASTER portable podcast studio supports up to 4 presenters at the same time through easy connections to 2 mic for vocals, 2 audio sources such as smartphones, MP3 players and musical instruments, or any audio-playing devices with a 3.5mm AUX jack, a total of 4 high-quality channels. You can hook up 2 smartphones to the audio sources to make calls for interview purposes and play background music while you are live broadcasting.”

“Two monitor outputs allow the host and guest on the mic to listen to a real-time mix of the podcast with zero latency, and they can easily mute or adjust the gain and volume of different channels on the fly through the smooth-moving faders, dials and buttons on the panel. Premium-quality MIC amplifiers with adjustable gain and 48V phantom powers are equipped for both mic line-ins, providing boosted and buzz-free warm sounds through dynamic and condenser microphones alike.”

Source : Kickstarter

