LEOCH portable power station with 2,048Wh battery

LEOCH is a portable powerstation fitted with a 2,048Wh battery and 4 x 2,000W outputs, capable of providing a versatile alternative to domestic power when required. Capable of powering fridges, mobile devices and even your electric car the LEOCH has been specifically designed to provide you with fast charging rechargeable power supply that is capable of providing truly off grid power when needed. LEOCH is equipped with 2 x regular USB ports, 2 x fast-charging USB ports, 2 x 65W PD USB-C ports, 4 x AC wall outlets, 2 x 36W DC as well as one car outlet.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $1049 or £768 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the LEOCH campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the LEOCH portable power station project checkout the promotional video below.

“Electrical power is the lifeblood of the modern world. When it fails, goes down, runs out, everyday living is severely challenged. No one can afford a loss of power.With an unrivaled 2048Wh capacity and 4 x 2,000W output, it’s a market leader and a force to be reckoned with. Don’t let LEOCH’s sleek lines fool you! There is nothing sedate about this power station – it has the staying power and endurance of a stallion!”

Equipped with the latest LiFePO4 next generation Lithium batteries, the safest on the market. The LEOCH portable power supply is capable of charging 13 devices simultaneously and can be charged from flat to full in just 2.3 hours using a 600w AC, 600w solar panel and 900w combined input.

“LEOCH is the solution to any domestic power outage, or where additional power is required. It’s ideal for fast charging any large or small powered device – from phones to fridges, even your electric car. And you’ll never be truly off-grid again with LEOCH’s solar rechargeable power supply.”

“LiFePO4 are the most stable of modern batteries, they do not overheat, and even if punctured when being recharged, will not catch on fire. The cathode material in LiFePO4 batteries is non-hazardous so you can have confidence that there are no hazards to your health or the environment.”

