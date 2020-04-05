SuperTank 27,000 mAh 100W – 60W USB-C portable charger

As the name suggests SuperTank is a small yet powerful portable charger equipped with dual USB-C an offering power delivery of either 100W or 60W depending on your needs from its 27,000 mAh battery pack. Available via Indiegogo the portable battery pack is already raised over $1.23 million thanks to over 12,000 backers.

“Most portable chargers on the market are underpowered with low USB-C power output (18/30/45/60W). When charging devices that require a high USB-C output, like MacBook Pro (87W), it will take much longer than you wish or expect. SuperTank packs up to 100W of USB-C Power Delivery in a single port which can serve as both an input and an output. Thanks to its 100W output, SuperTank can charge your 15″ MacBook Pro 2018 at full speed, only taking 1.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100% (when not in use). Together with 27,000 mAh capacity, SuperTank can even double your MacBook Pro battery life. “

“SuperTank can be charged at up to 100W via Power Delivery. To enable fast charging via Power Delivery, you need a wall charger that can deliver enough power (100W or more) as well as a USB-C cable that supports 5A current throughput. The total maximum output of the four USB ports is 138W, putting SuperTank in a class of its own. Thanks to its two PD-enabled USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, SuperTank allows you to charge four devices at the same time, including laptops, tablets, cameras, cell phones, and other mobile devices. With USB-C Power Delivery becoming more and more popular, you can charge additional compatible devices such as security cameras, projectors, LED lights, and more. “

Source: Indiegogo

