Porsche, Vodafone and Here are working together to improve traffic safety

Porsche has teamed up with Vodafone and HERE technologies to develop a new system to improve traffic safety.

The three companies are working out how 5G technology an precise location determination can be used together to improve traffic safety and cut down on accidents.

Above all, the focus is on hazardous situations that are not visible or difficult to see for vehicle drivers, such as when the view is blocked by the traffic ahead. Captured by camera and sensor systems, using artificial intelligence and precisely localized with high-definition map and positioning technology, the data determined will be processed and evaluated directly on the roadside and on the edge of the network through Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC). In the form of dedicated alerts using 5G mobile network technology and an intelligent MQTT message broker, the data can then be transmitted without delay to road users travelling towards the hazard.

The systems will be designed to provide warnings for drivers of possible dangerous conditions or situations ahead. The idea is that vehicles could war each other about potential hazards, for example an accident, which would alert users to slow down before the reached the accident.

The focus of the partnership between Porsche, HERE and Vodafone is to improve traffic safety and cut down on accidents to potentially save lives. You can find out more information over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

