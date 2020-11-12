Porsche Top 5 Series: Highlights of the Carrera GT (Video)

Porsche has now released a new video in its top 5 series and this one features one of Porsche’s coolest supercars, the Porsche Carrera GT.

The video below gives us a look at some of the features on the Carrera GT that set it apart from many other super cars.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the most desirable sports cars in existence – a true petrolhead’s dream. In this episode, take in 5 highlights of the thoroughbred power machine.

The Carrera GT looks amazing in the video and it comes with some impressive performance, the car also sounds amazing.

Source Porsche / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals