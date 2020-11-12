Porsche Top 5 Series: Highlights of the Carrera GT (Video)

Porsche has now released a new video in its top 5 series and this one features one of Porsche’s coolest supercars, the Porsche Carrera GT.
The video below gives us a look at some of the features on the Carrera GT that set it apart from many other super cars.
The Porsche Carrera GT is one of the most desirable sports cars in existence – a true petrolhead’s dream. In this episode, take in 5 highlights of the thoroughbred power machine.
The Carrera GT looks amazing in the video and it comes with some impressive performance, the car also sounds amazing.
Source Porsche / YouTube