Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition unveiled

Porsche is launching a special edition version of its Taycan EV, the Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition.

The car is launching to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Hockenheimring and this is the first special edition of the all-electric Taycan.

“With this exclusive special edition, we are not only delighting fans of our all-electric sports car, but also highlighting our attachment to the Hockenheimring,” says Alexander Pollich, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche Deutschland GmbH. “We congratulate the legendary racetrack on a rich, 90-year history. With the Porsche Experience Centre there, the Hockenheimring has become even more of a home for our brand since 2019.” During the anniversary year, a Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition will be on display as a show car at the Hockenheimring.

“Fine materials, an elegant colour combination and unusual details that we have not yet shown in the Taycan in this way – these are what make this special edition unique,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualisation & Classic at Porsche. The Stone Grey paintwork comes from the custom colour programme and is reserved for the special edition in the current model year of the Taycan. This timeless, striking Porsche exterior colour underscores the emotive character of the electric sports car. Bronzite was developed as a contrasting colour to round out the scheme. It reinterprets classic metallic tones and provides elegant exterior and interior accents.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals