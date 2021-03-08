Porsche has increased stake in Rimac to 25 percent

Porsche has announced that it is increasing its stake in Rimac to 24 percent, the car maker previously owned 15.5 percent, their latest investment in the company was €70 million.

The luxury car maker invested in Rimac back in 2018 and now it has made a further investment, Rimac are working on a range of electric vehicle technology.

Rimac is excellently positioned in prototype solutions and small series,” says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG. “Mate Rimac and his team are important partners, especially when it comes to supporting us in the development of components. Rimac is well on its way to becoming a Tier 1 supplier for Porsche and other manufacturers in the high-tech segment. Porsche has already placed its first orders with Rimac for the development of highly innovative series components,” says Meschke. Both sides will benefit from this enhanced level of cooperation in the future, he emphasises: “Mate Rimac inspires us with his innovative ideas. By the same token, he benefits from our know-how in production and methodological expertise in development.”

It will be interesting to see what comes out of the partnership between Porche and Rimac, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Porsche

