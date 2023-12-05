Porsche has big plans for 2024 Motorsport Season

Porsche has announced that it has big plans for the 2024 Motorsport Season, Porsche is planning to win title in the 2024 racing season with its factory teams at Le Mans and also in esports and more.

Titles and victories in the world’s greatest races: This is the high benchmark that Porsche Motorsport has set itself for the 2024 season. On the occasion of the “Night of Champions” at the Weissach R&D facility on Saturday evening (2 December), the sports car manufacturer presented its extensive and ambitious programme for the coming year. The core elements remain the same: the works engagement with the Porsche 963 in the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the campaign with the Porsche 99X Electric in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the ESL R1 sim racing competition with the Porsche factory team Coanda Esports Racing Team.

“Motorsport is at the core of the Porsche brand. For us, motorsport and innovation are inextricably linked. New developments from motorsport improve our road cars,” explains Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “In motorsport, we rely on our pioneering spirit, our courage and our sportiness. The love for Porsche begins on the racetrack. There’s often not a lot between victory and defeat. We experienced this firsthand this year. But we wouldn’t be Porsche if we didn’t learn from setbacks. We’re fierce fighters with great ambition and perseverance. That has always set us apart.”

You can find out more details about Porsche’s plans for their 2024 motorsport season over at the Porsche website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what they have planned.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals