Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S monitor unveiled

Porsche Design and AOC have unveiled a new monitor, the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S and the monitor comes with a 27-inch display.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S shares the same design as the 32-inch model that launched back in April.

The exclusive design of the PD27S is coupled with the outstanding display expertise of AGON by AOC to deliver impressive features for ambitious gamers. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S features a flat IPS (AAS) panel for high colour accuracy and wide colour gamut. Thanks to the 10-bit IPS panel’s punchy and vivid colour reproduction, the PD27S covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut and 99 percent of sRGB gamut, enabling it to excel at all colour-critical tasks. The explosion of colour on the DisplayHDR 400 certified PD27S is further enhanced by the display’s ability to decode and reproduce high dynamic range content in movies, videos and games to display true-to-life images.

Thanks to its crisp QHD resolution (2560×1440) on its 27-inch expanse, the PD27S has a high pixel density of 109 ppi, perfectly-suited for daily business-related use. A QHD resolution is also the primary choice of ambitious gamers to easily achieve high framerates and sharpness at the same time. The 165 Hz / 170 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time ensure fluid motion in fast-paced games with practically zero ghosting. Thanks to the Adaptive-Sync technology, the PD27S supports variable refresh rate, eliminating artefacts such as tearing and stuttering.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S monitor at the link below, the monitor will retail for £429.99.

Source Porsche Design

