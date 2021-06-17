Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupesets new Nurburgring Lap Record (Video)

Porsche has set a new Nurburgring lap record with the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe ahead of the cars official launch.

A slightly camouflaged version of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe can be seen in action at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in the video below.

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo managed a lap time of 7:38.925 for a full lap, the total distance was 20.832 kilometres on the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, the car was driven by test driver Lars Kern .

“It changed direction at lightning speed in the fast curves such as between Hohe Acht and Eiskurve, with no wobble and no tendency to understeer. Even in this technical stretch, the Cayenne is an real driver’s car that is easy to control,” according to the test and development driver. “The wheels normally leave the ground at both the Pflanzgarten I and II crests but these sections felt smooth and quiet in this Cayenne. There is a lot of wheel travel, and the body stays solid and controlled. The drivetrain makes a really strong impression. It delivers power in every situation as well as perfect gear changes.”

You can find out more information about the new Cayenne Turbo over at the Porsche website at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals