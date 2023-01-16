Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 wins opening Formula E race

Porsche has announced that the new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 has won the opening Formula E Race, Porsche managed to secure both first and second place.

Porsche has made a strong start to the Formula E season: At the Mexico City E-Prix, the new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 achieved a brilliant one-two result. The Porsche customer squad Avalanche Andretti won the opening round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Mexico City with its driver Jake Dennis (GBR). For the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, the works driver Pascal Wehrlein (GER), the 2022 winner in Mexico, took the flag in second place after a spirited charge through the field.

Witnessed by 40,000 avid fans, the race marked the first outing for the spectacular third-generation (GEN3) cars at the season-opening round in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. For Porsche, it was an outstandingly successful start to the new Formula E era: After 41 laps on the demanding circuit, four Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 finished in the top seven, with André Lotterer (GER) scoring fourth for Avalanche Andretti and António Félix da Costa (POR) crossing the finish line seventh at his first race for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

