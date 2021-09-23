Porsche 992 Targa by ARES unveiled

Ares Design have revealed a one off version of the Porsche 911 Targa, the Porsche 992 Targa by ARES and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard 911 Targa.

The car comes with a custom carbon fiber aero kit and a range of other upgrades, it also gets more power and an upgraded exhaust.

Born as a one-off project, the 992 Targa by ARES sports a stunning new carbon fibre aero kit, designed by the Modenese Centro Stile, which increases the car width of 8 cm in the front and 4 cm in the back, creating a new powerful stance for the Targa.

Along with the new exterior style, the interior was completely refurbished using the highest quality leather and incorporating new decors.

But it’s not just style: the unmissable Boxer 6 engine has been finely tuned and fitted with a new sports exhaust system, and it now delivers 60 HP more than the original.

At ARES there has always been a special place for one-off projects, unique creations bespokly made for connoisseurs and true enthusiasts. This unique Porsche 992 Targa by ARES is proudly one of them.

