Porsche 968 L’ART unveiled (Video)

The Porsche 968 launched in 1991, the car is 30 years old this year and Porsche is celebrating the milestone with the Porsche 968 L’ART. The car was produced between 1991 and 1995 and there were a total of 12,776 cars produced.

The Porsche 968 L’ART is an exclusive version of the 968 and it will be displayed at the Porsche & L’Art de l’Automobile exhibition.

The Porsche & L’Art de l’Automobile exhibition will take place during Paris Fashion Week bet6ween the 30th of September and the 3rd of October.

A blast from the past, and into the future. A product of working together around the clock, the 968 L’ART car dressed in Green Pearl finally blazes to life, thanks to this collaboration with L’Art de L’automobile. Spot nods to 968 heritage alongside an abundance of new features in celebration of its 30th anniversary. This is the future of car culture.

The car will be on display at the Porsche and L’Art de l’Automobile exhibition from 30 September to 3 October 2021 during the Paris Fashion Week.

The new Porsche 968 L’ART certainly looks very interesting from the video and we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals