Porsche 968 L’Art goes for a spin (Video)

Some of our readers will remember the Porsche 968 L’Art which was a collaboration by Porsche and L’Art de L’Automobile that we saw back in 2021.

Now Porsche has released a video of the car in action on a road trip in California and we get to see more of the design of this unique Porsche 968.

The 968 L’ART was created with loving attention to detail over a period of 18 months, inside a Paris workshop. It is no coincidence that the basis of the art car is the Porsche 968, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Moreover, the styling of the car which is suitable for everyday use fits in perfectly with that of the streetwear label. The art car’s design is based on the retro look of the early 1990s, but with an updated and modern flair.

The roof of the fully functional vehicle has been removed, turning it into a roadster. Kar and his team developed a shade of green especially for the project. Another highlight is the rear, which is inspired by that of the classic Porsche Speedster. The taillights have been completely redesigned and feature ‘KAR’ lettering, which has also been used on L’Art sunglasses.

You can find out more details about the Porsche 968 L’Art from Porsche and L’Art de l’Automobile over at Porsche at the link below.

Source Porsche





