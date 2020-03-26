Porsche 911 Turbo S appears in another video

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S was made official earlier this month, we have already seen a number of videos of the car.

Now Porsche has released another video featuring their 911 Turbo S and this one gives us more details about the PASM on the car.

The chassis of the 911 has always been a benchmark. With the new 911 Turbo S models, we have not rested on our laurels. On the contrary, our developers have rethought and redesigned the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), taking comfort and stability to new levels.

The 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo S comes with 650 PS and a 0 to 62 time of just 2.7 seconds, this is 0.2 seconds faster than the previous mode, it has a top speed of 205 miles per hour.

