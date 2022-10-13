Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets impressive Nurburgring time

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS has set an impressive Nurburgring time, the car managed a time of 6:49.328 on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.

This new time is 10.6 seconds faster than the 911 GT3, not as fast as the previous record by the Porsche 911 GT2.

“Today the 911 GT3 RS delivered what it had already promised at first glance – absolute excellence on the racetrack,” says Andreas Preuninger, Director GT cars. “Considering the far from ideal conditions, with a strong headwind on the long straight of the Döttinger Höhe and cool asphalt temperatures, we are satisfied with this time. The 911 GT3 RS is setting new standards for aerodynamics and the chassis. Never before has a road car embodied so much motorsport.”

The 911 GT3 RS with the Weissach package was equipped with the optionally available Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, sized 275/35 R 20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear. The new 911 GT3 RS completed the previously standard shorter lap in 6:44.848 minutes.

“We lost a little downforce due to the strong, sometimes gusting wind, but I’m still very happy with the lap,” says Bergmeister. “In the fast sections in particular, the 911 GT3 RS is in a league of its own. Here it’s on a level usually reserved for top-class racing cars. The car is also setting new standards in braking. Fast laps on the Nordschleife are simply so much fun in this car.”

